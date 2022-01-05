Maharashtra Open tennis: Yuki Bhambri handed direct entry in men’s singles

Former junior Australian Open champion Yuki Bhambri has received a direct entry to the men’s singles event at the Maharashtra Open 2022 ATP 250 tennis tournament, which starts from January 31 at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium.

Yuki Bhambri will enter the main draw under his protective ranking – a provision for ranked players making a comeback after a minimum of six months of injury.

Ranked world No. 83 in 2018, Yuki Bhambri competed in all four Grand Slams that year. He struggled with injuries after the US Open and was out of action for over two years.

The 29-year-old Yuki Bhambri made a comeback at the Singapore Open in 2021 and is preparing to play in the Australian Open later this month.

Other top-ranked Indian men’s singles tennis players like Ramkumar Ramanathan (184), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (219) and Sumit Nagal (222) couldn’t secure a direct entry at the Maharashtra Open with a stiff cut-off mark set at 149.

Maharashtra Open is South Asia’s only premiere ATP Tour event and this year’s event will be the tournament’s fourth edition.

Maharashtra Open 2022 will feature nine of the world’s top 100 men’s singles players, including world No. 18 Aslan Karatsev from Russia and defending champion Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic.

Aslan Karatsev, the top-ranked singles player at the Maharashtra Open 2022, created history last year by becoming the first-ever player to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on debut.

At the Serbia Open, the 28-year-old Russian accounted for world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semis before going down in the final.

Australia’s John Millman, Portuguese veteran Joao Sousa, and Italy’s teenage sensation Lorenzo Musetti are other notable names in the tournament.

Last year, Maharashtra Open was called off due to COVID-19.

This year, the qualifying matches are scheduled for January 30-31 and the tournament will conclude on February 6.