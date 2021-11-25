Maddie Mastro: Why Chloe Kim makes me a better snowboarder

American snowboard star Maddie Mastro has changed.

“I'm not that same person anymore,” the 21-year-old said exclusively in an interview with Olympics.com.

While it might sound like a big statement, the transformation Mastro has undergone is essential for her to stay at the top of her game.

Halfpipe’s innovative nature demands competitors to forever push the boundaries of what its possible; that one extra turn, flip, grab or second in the air can be the margin between success and failure.

The California native says one of the big turning points in her life was the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, where she made her debut at just 17 years old. She progressed through to the final, but ultimately finished in 12th place.

Since then, Mastro has been hustling for ways to keep pushing herself so that her snowboarding ambitions can be met, and one of the key motivators driving her forwards is the athlete that took gold in South Korea five years ago: Chloe Kim.

“It’s a great opportunity to have someone that is such a good snowboarder that pushes me and makes me a better competitor and athlete. I'm very grateful for that because it does push me,” the Team USA athlete said of her compatriot.

“I'm going to use the fact that she's so good to my advantage.”

READ MORE: Chloe Kim on anxiety and Beijing 2022

Maddie Mastro: trying tricks and facing fear

How has the snowboarder who landed the first ever double crippler in competition been testing her limits?

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic she was forced to get creative.

“That was a great opportunity for me to kind of just like, explore different sports and do different things and challenge myself,” Mastro said, listing surfing, tennis, mountain biking and soccer among her many lockdown exploits.

“It's almost like cross-training for me, where I'm still challenging my brain and putting into positions where I'm having to overcome fear.”

Given halfpipe's gravity defying nature, a sense of fearlessness is a prerequisite for competing. Like Simone Biles, who at Tokyo 2020 cited a case of the “twisties”, snowboarders too can suffer the same physical and mental disconnection. It’s just one of the risks involved.

However, to be the best means taking control of your emotions. Mastro says it’s something she constantly has to work on.

“Just like any other human being, I've had to learn how to deal with that fear. I definitely have my days where I struggle with overcoming fear. The fear of it going wrong, the fear of getting hurt, the fear of falling, the fear of just simply failing and it comes in actual physical forms like, I'm scared, I'm going to break bones too."

“It takes a lot of mental prep and work to be able to deal with that fear. One of my favourite things my coach says that helps me deal with it is find reasons to do it instead of reasons to not do it.”

Keeping her fear in check is step one. By using that mastery over her emotions, Mastro is then able to focus on the things she needs to do to win medals.

“The athlete I am is super competitive and I want to win. I want to be the best and more importantly, I want to push myself and I want to be the best that I can be,” said the X Games silver and bronze medallist.”

“That starts with my tricks and my personal progression. Landing the double crippler and doing that was great. But I want more. I want to do it a thousand times more and I want to do a thousand different versions of it.”

When Mastro stomped a double crippler at the US Open in May 2019, she became the first woman ever to achieve the feat both in and out of competition. She was heralded for her talent. As Beijing 2022 approaches, the young athlete knows she needs to double down on her portfolio of tricks if she is to produce a run that will result in her leaving China with her head held high:

“I want to just keep progressing and pushing myself and creating the very best run that I can where it does help me leave the Olympics being proud of everything. So, yeah, a lot of progression, a lot of trying tricks and a lot of fear facing.”

Passing on tips from Torah Bright to Tessa Maud

Mastro’s expertise is not just the only thing she is dedicated to progressing. The American snowboarder also feels a responsibility to help others grow in her sport.

As someone that has been closely mentored by Torah Bright, Australia’s most decorated Winter Olympian, Mastro recognises the effect that a role model can have on an aspiring snowboarder.

From watching the Olympic gold medallist at Vancouver 2010 to now being able to contact her whenever she’s in need, the proximity of their relationship still catches FIS World Championship 2021 silver medallist in awe:

“Torah is someone who luckily I've been able to, from a young age, get to meet and get to know.”

“She's someone where I most definitely feel like if I have a weird spot in my career or if I'm making a big decision, and I need some advice feel comfortable enough reaching out, which is pretty cool because she's was definitely still is one of my childhood heroes in sport.”

Nowadays Mastro is as much a mentor as a mentee. She has taken Winter Youth Olympic Games athlete Tessa Maud under her wing:

“She calls me 'Big Sis,” Mastro says smiling. “It's one of those situations where I always was the one where there was older girls looking after me on teams and stuff, and when I do really enjoy my like older role model relationship that I have with Tessa because I really have gotten to see her from like, I don't even know how young she was, maybe like 10, to like she just had her 18th birthday, like three days ago.”

Mastro’s reach also extends beyond those in the elite rungs. The halfpipe star is able to reach aspiring women and girls looking to get a foothold into the world of snowboard through social media.

“It’s a cool place that I've been put in. Snowboarding and social media has given me this platform where I can have these more personal connections with young girls and I think it's a privilege that I've been put into this position.”

“When I do get those DMs (direct messages) or just like the face-to-face interactions with young girls, I want to make them the most positive I can because I want to encourage all girls to try snowboarding and just show them how great it is.” - Maddie Mastro to Olympics.com

Snowboard: life, lessons and learnings

To grow requires change, but it also reflection. Since South Korea, Mastro has taken the time to look back on what her sport has taught her: “I learn lessons every day from snowboarding - about how to be a better person.”

“Whether it's not having expectations with certain tricks, and you can apply that to literally anything, like not having expectations with anything in life is better.”

“I've just learnt so much and it's forced me to mature and grow, and especially like experiences with competing where there's failure and disappointment. If you want to get better, you have to learn how to handle those emotions and deal with them so it forces you to mature quite quickly.”

Having discovered all these things about herself off the board, Mastro is now applying her learnings to when she is on it.

“I'm happiest, like everyone is, when you're smiling and laughing, and I just want my entire experience to be this. Yes, it's going to have its moments, but I'm going to try to make everything, laugh as much as possible, joke as much as possible and have as much fun as possible.”

The American hopes to test her new positive outlook at Beijing 2022 next February. Lifting the shackles of expectation that weighed her down in PyeongChang will be instrumental to that:

“This next time around, I'm going to have less expectations on myself. I'm going to make it just another contest where I'm going and I'm snowboarding., I'm going to go have fun and I'll see where it takes me.”

“I hate leaving snowboard the day after training and feeling unhappy with myself because I knew I could have done more - whatever it is.”

And her competition target for the upcoming Games?

“Getting a gold medal would be a great birthday gift," Mastro says. Her 22nd birthday falls just two days after the Closing Ceremony.

"But I just want to leave the Olympics with that feeling of happiness that I did what I could, and I'm proud of what I did.”

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic women’s halfpipe contest will run from February 9 to February 10. For more on the schedule click here.