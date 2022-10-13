Lucas Broussard uses personal best score to win short program in Egna

American Lucas Broussard topped the men's short program standings Thursday (13 October) at the ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating event in Egna, Italy.

Broussard scored 74.79, holding off Japan's Nakamura Shunsuke (73.61) and fellow American Daniel Martynov (72.35). The men's champion will be crowned Saturday (15 October), with the free skate scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time.

Skating to Adios Nonino, Broussard's effort in Italy was a season's and personal best score, soaring past his preview high mark (69.12). He opened his program with an attempted triple Axel where his hand touched the ice and he received a negative grade of execution. Broussard quickly regrouped with a triple Lutz, triple toe loop combination, and his final jumping pass was a triple loop with both hands over his head.

Competition in Egna continues Friday (14 October) with the women's short program and ice dance's free dance.