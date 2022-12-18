Lucas Braathen led a Norwegian one-two on the historic Gran Risa slope on Sunday (18 December) as he clinched a sublime giant slalom win on the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup tour in Alta Badia, Italy.

The 22-year-old clinched his fourth career World Cup win – his second in giant slalom – just ahead of teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, who was only two one-hundredths of a second behind across both runs.

Braathen had found himself sitting third after the first descent of the slope, just over a tenth behind Kristoffersen and more than seven-tenths behind first-run leader Zan Kranjec of Slovenia. On his second run, Braathen appeared to lose time in bumpy, rutty snow conditions at the top of the hill, but a monster third sector and clean finish saw him come home in a combined time of 2 minutes 36.35 seconds.

Kristoffersen, meanwhile, gradually lost fractions of his lead on his second run, and a fast finish was not enough to overhaul his teammate.

"It's incredible, growing up watching Alta Badia as a kid, it's one of the favourites for sure – it's arguably the coolest giant slalom slopes in the world," Braathen said to FIS TV after the race. "I can't believe I'm victorious here, it's unbelievable – I'm going to remember this day forever."

Kranjec's second run was error-strewn, the Slovenian seeing his massive first-run lead disappear into thin air as the lead of seven-tenths turned into a deficit of a similar margin.

Instead, it was Switzerland's Olympic champion Marco Odermatt – ninth after a first run which looked tired – who completed the podium thanks to a fantastic, aggressive second attempt.

The 24-year-old Swiss was aggressive at the start and the flatter bottom of the hill, making up six places.

Andorra's Joan Verdu, who was 28th after the first run, was the day's big gainer with his second run. A stunning, controlled, assertive performance from the Andorran – who had only ever finished two prior World Cup events in any discipline in his career – saw him take the early lead and not relinquish it for another 17 racers, finishing 12th for a career best.

Odermatt retains his lead in the giant slalom globe standings ahead of Kranjec, and also extends his overall lead over Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who failed to finish the first run in Alta Badia. Braathen's win moves him to third overall, and fourth in the giant slalom standings.

Another giant slalom is scheduled at the Italian venue on Monday, 19 December.