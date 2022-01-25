Critically acclaimed director Lu Chuan selected to direct the Official Film of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Lu is hailed as a major new voice in Chinese cinema, with more than 40 awards to his name, including those at important international festivals such as Sundance and the San Sebastian Film Festival, among others.

By Olympics.com

Multi-award-winning Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan has been selected to direct the Official Film of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Lu is hailed as a major new voice in Chinese cinema, with more than 40 awards to his name, including those at important international festivals such as Sundance and the San Sebastian Film Festival, among others.

