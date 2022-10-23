Lorena Brandl, Seo Geon-Woo and Maicon Siqueira triumph on day three of the Manchester 2022 Grand Prix

The third and final day of the Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix saw Lorena Brandl make amends for her +67kg final defeat at the European Championships.

The German avenged her defeat on home soil in Munich to Britain's Bianca Cook in the quarter-finals before defeating Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk.

In the final, Brandl needed all three rounds to best France's Althea Laurin with the 25-year-old visibly beaming as the seconds counted down after an amazing hook kick took her into a 5-2 lead.

Laurin needed a headshot which didn't come, and Brandl secured the title.

Xu Lei of China and Kowalczuk both won bronze.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix – Women's +67kg Results

1 Lorena Brandl, Germany

2 Althea Laurin, France

3= Xu Lei, China

3= Aleksandra Kowalczuk, Poland

Seo Geon-Woo beats Simone Alessio to gold

Seo Geon-Woo wasn't messing around in the men's -80kg final, scoring a point at the start which he maintained to take the first round.

The South Korean knew he had to take the initiative against the in-form Simone Alessio who had won the previous two Grand Prix in Paris and Rome, but it wasn't the italian's day with Seo taking the second round 7-6 to claim the title.

South Korea's Hwan Namgoong and Tunisia's Firas Katousi shared bronze.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix – Men -80kg Results

1 Seo Geon-Woo, South Korea

2 Simone Alessio, Italy

3= Hwan Namgoong, South Korea

3= Firas Katousi, Tunisia

Maicon Siqueira just pips home favourite Cunningham

Despite plenty of home support, Caden Cunningham just lost out in the third round of the men's +80kg final to Rio 2016 bronze medallist Maicon Siqueira.

With 20 seconds to go in the decider, Brazilian Siqueira went in front before a double-kick to the body secured him the round 4-1 and the title.

Cunningham had thrilled the crowd earlier with a semi-final triumph over Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Cheick Salla Cisse.

The nail-biting fight brought the Manchester Grand Prix to a close with athletes clutching medals, winner's cheques and some all-important ranking points towards qualifying for Paris 2024.

Next up is the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final set for the Saudi capital Riyadh in early December.

Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix – Men's +80kg Results

1 Maicon Siqueira, Brazil

2 Caden Cunningham, Great Britain

3= Cheick Salla Cisse, Cote d’Ivoire

3= Emre Kutalmis Atesli, Turkey