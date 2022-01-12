London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Deon Lendore killed in a car crash 

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Deon Lendore was killed in a car crash in Texas on Monday (10 Jan).

The 29-year-old sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago died at the scene according to a spokesman of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

The three-time Olympian anchored his nation to bronze in the men's 4x400m relay at the London Games and won silver at the 2015 worlds in the same event. Lendore also claimed two individual bronze medals at the indoor world championships in 2016 and 2018.

Tributes have been flooding in from all over the world. World Athletics was "deeply saddened" by the tragic news, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee called Lendore "an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track".

Lendore has worked as volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M University for the past two years and was reportedly returning from practice at the time of the crash.