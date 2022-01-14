Loh Kean Yew: World champion into India Open semi-finals

Loh Kean Yew beat Russia's Sergey Sirant at the India Open on Friday (14 January) to reach the semi-finals in his first tournament of 2022.

Singapore's badminton world champion won the first game 21-16, and took the second 21-13 to complete the quarter-final win in the Super 500-level BWF World Tour tournament.

Loh had seen off Canada's Xiaodong Sheng in the first round, before beating Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven in the second round to set up the last eight clash with Sirant in New Delhi.

Who and when does Loh Kean Yew play in the 2022 India Open quarter-finals?

Loh Kean Yew's opponent in the semi-finals will be Canadian world number 39 Brian Yang.

Yang beat Denmark's Kim Bruun in the quarter-finals 21-19, 21-18.

That match is scheduled for Saturday, 15 January.

Loh is the top-ranked seed remaining in his half of the draw after world silver medallist and top seed Kidambi Srikanth was forced to withdraw due to Covid-19 rules.

Where can I watch the India Open 2022 in Singapore and around the world

Fans in Singapore wishing to follow the new world champion Loh Kean Yew and his teammates can do so on Hub Sports on Star Hub, via SPOTV (Channel 205).

In India, the tournament is being broadcast on TV by the Star Sports network, with Disney+Hotstar website and app also streaming action online.

A full list of broadcasters will be made available by the BWF once confirmed, with action and highlights on their YouTube channel in some regions. The best clips and updates will also be available on the BWF social media channels.