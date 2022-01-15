Loh Kean Yew at India Open 2022: World champion reaches final 

Loh Kean Yew has the chance to continue his winning form in his very first tournament of 2022.

Singapore's badminton world champion received a walkover into the India Open final after his Canadian opponent, Brian Yang, was forced to withdraw under the tournament's Covid-19 regulations.

Loh had seen off Canada's Xiaodong Sheng in the first round, before beating Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven in the second round and Russian Sergey Sirant in the quarter-finals in New Delhi.

Who and when does Loh Kean Yew play in the 2022 India Open final?

Loh Kean Yew's opponent in the final is home shuttler Lakshya Sen.

The Indian needed three games to win through his semi-final against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, but will provide a stiff test for Loh.

That match is scheduled for Sunday, 16 January.

His mixed doubles Singapore teammates, Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, are also in the final of that event.

Where can I watch the India Open 2022 in Singapore and around the world

Fans in Singapore wishing to follow the new world champion Loh Kean Yew and his teammates can do so on Hub Sports on Star Hub, via SPOTV (Channel 205). The finals will also be available on Singtel Channel 114.

In India, the tournament is being broadcast on TV by the Star Sports network, with Disney+Hotstar website and app also streaming action online.

Action and highlights will be available on the BWF YouTube channel in some regions. The best clips and updates will also be available on the BWF social media channels.