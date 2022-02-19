Olympic Figure Skating Gala at Beijing 2022: Everything you need to know about Loena Hendrickx

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx has been selected to take part in the Olympic Figure Skating Gala at Beijing 2022.

The closing gala is a tradition at large figure skating events and offers skaters one last opportunity to display their talents.

It's also a chance for the skaters to show more of their personalities without the pressure of competing for medals, with Hendrickx included after taking eighth in the women's single skating for which results are provisional.

Loena Hendrickx skates during the short program at Beijing 2022 Picture by Getty Images

Earning an invite

Six women single skaters were selected for the gala, with Hendrickx among them.

This comes after her best display at an Olympic Winter Games, having finished 16th at PyeongChang 2018.

Hendrickx was seventh in the short program but slipped to eighth after the free skate.

Anna Shcherbakova won gold from ROC teammate Alexandra Trusova with Sakamoto Kaori of Japan taking bronze.

Positive experiences for Loena Hendrickx

Making it into the group participating in the gala is just one of many positives Hendrickx has experienced in recent times.

In 2021/22, she finished third and fifth in ISU Grand Prix events in Torino and Sochi respectively.

The 22-year-old also finished fifth at the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm and fourth in the 2022 European Championships in Tallinn.

This Olympics also brought a special moment for her, as she was selected to be a flagbearer for Belgium.

When asked about that by Olympics.com, Hendrickx responded: "It’s amazing, it’s insane. I’m so honoured. I’m just really proud."

What Hendrickx has overcome makes her achievements feel even more impressive. “It was a bit strange with all the things that were going around and the corona. I just tried to enjoy every practice and every competition. I tried to give my best and I think I did," she says.

“I worked so hard for this moment, and I am so happy to be here after all the injuries. I really love skating.

“I struggled two years with injuries, I wasn’t sure if I would ever be on this level again. That is why I am proud to be here. I can say I really belong here.”

While Hendrickx was short of the podium places, Belgium have managed to double their tally of one from PyeongChang.

Hanne Desmet won short track 1000m bronze, while speed skater Bart Swings took gold in the mass start after his silver four years ago.

Loena Hendrickx and Armand Marchant carry the flag for Belgium at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

When can I watch the Olympic Figure Skating Gala?

While there are no medals at stake in the Olympic Figure Skating Gala, it should be a real spectacle that fans won't want to miss.

For those planning on tuning in, the gala will be taking place on Sunday 20 February at 12:00 Beijing time (05:00 back in Belgium).

The closing ceremony will begin at 20:00 Beijing time the same day.