World silver medallist Loena Hendrickx skates to lead at Grand Prix de France

Loena Hendrickx is on track to give herself the perfect birthday present.

Set to turn 23 on Saturday (5 November), the reigning world silver medallist in figure skating took the lead after the women's short program at the Grand Prix de France in Angers on Friday (4 November) behind a complete performance.

Hendrickx, who became the first Belgian woman to win a Grand Prix medal a year ago this week, hit a triple flip to open her short, followed by a double Axel and triple Lutz-triple toe combination.

She was the top point-getter in the program component scores, as well, and totalled a 72.75, the best short program score so far this season.

South Korea's Kim Yelim, who was ninth at Beijing 2022, and Japan's Kawabe Mana, who finished 23rd, are two-three after the short folllowing solid skates themselves.

Kim, 19, is four points back from Hendrickx, at 68.93, while the 18-year-old Kawabe is just a tenth of a point shy of Kim, scoring 68.83.

American Audrey Shin (64.27) and Sumiyoshi Rion of Japan (64.10) rounded out the top five.

Two-time Olympian Mae Berenice Meite made a successful return to the ice in front of her home fans in France, as well, having had her 2021-22 season greatly reduced after she picked up a foot injury at the 2021 World Championships.

She sits in eighth place (58.84) Lee Serna was the top finishing French skater in seventh (62.63).

The rhythm dance is set to follow on Friday afternoon in Angers, with the men's and pair skating short programs planned for later in the evening.

Hendrickx sets focus on enjoyment

Already a two-time Olympian (she was 16th in 2018 and 8th in 2022), Hendrickx enters a third Olympic cycle as a seasoned skater. While she may have one eye on the world podium at the end of the year, she said her focus is on the process for now.

"I want to enjoy skating... I want to try my best and hopefully I will get good results, too," she said.

"I'm satisfied with my performance," she added about her short, which was a point higher than world champion Sakamoto Kaori's from Skate America two weeks ago. "It was not the best - I think I can do better - but yeah I will save that for later."

Kim is one of a handful of Korean skaters to watch out for this season. Her teammate, Lee Haein, fell on her entry to the triple flip. She's in sixth place with a 62.77.

Last season it was the triple Axel that helped the teenager Kawabe land a spot on a competitive Japanese team for the Olympics, but she did not try the difficult element on Friday - nor does it sound like she will in Saturday's free skate, either.

"The success rate of the triple Axel is not that good [right now]," she said via an interpreter. "I'm trying to be consistent. Little by little I'm adjusting and I want to try it in competition, but at this point I'm still far from doing that."

Japan has had a strong start to the women's event at the first two Grand Prix stops of the season, with Sakamoto winning Skate America and Watanabe Rinka surprising for the title at Skate Canada last week.