Loan Bozzolo: Top things to know about the French snowboard cross star

Loan Bozzolo is one to watch at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 22-year-old will compete in two events at the P & X Stadium in the Beijing Games: men’s snowboard cross and the mixed team snowboard cross. The latter is making its Winter Olympic debut after featuring at the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Bozzolo hails from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the French Alps. The exciting snowboard cross (SBX) athlete began skiing when he was two-years-old and made the switch to the board when he was five.

The Frenchman finished 24th in the men's event at PyeongChang 2018, which came only two months after he fractured the fibula in his lower leg and suffered a head injury competing at a World Cup event in Montafon.

Here are the the top things to know about a young snowboarder who believes the best is yet to come.

Loan Bozzolo of France competes during the men's snowboard cross seeding on day six at PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

Bozollo has a fantastic nickname

Bozzolo actually has two fantastic nicknames: 'Turbozzolo' or 'Turbozz'.

It's probably self-explanatory, but he loves speed, seems to have a 'turbo' mode, and is known for his aggressive snowboard cross style.

'He is very physical, pugnacious, he never gives up'

Coach Lionel Sibler described Bozollo to Group BPCE: "Loan has been with the club since his debut. Young, he always pulled the plug with his friend Merlin [Surget], they monopolised the titles of champion of France, both.

Bozollo and Surget may have pushed each other, but his family were also key to the Frenchman's progress.

"His big brother was his role model, he helped him a lot. Loan loved speed. He has qualities, he is a go-getter, he has no apprehension. He is very physical, pugnacious, he never gives up. He is very strong in one-day races, he manages to transcend himself in these moments, he manages the pressure well. Technically, he knows how to do everything and on all terrains, in powder and in the park. He touched everything.

"Loan deeply has the club spirit. He always asks what the young people of the snowboard ski club section of Saint-Gervais are doing.

"He is a very nice boy, very attentive to others. He doesn't have a big head, always very humble. I know he is very happy to participate in the Games for the second time. All his fan club will follow his races. We are all behind, we follow him fully."

Turbozz has a fan club back home

Yes, there is a 'Turbozz' fan club!

The French contingent are meeting for brunch in the early morning hours for the men's snowboard cross final at Beijing 2022 on Thursday 10th February.

It's in the setting of BJ's Cafe in Saint-Gervais-les-Bains that his most dedicated fans will watch 'Turbozz' do his thing.

Loan Bozzolo of France competes at PyeongChang 2018 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

When to watch Bozzolo compete at Beijing 2022

Bozzolo is competing in the men's snowboard cross event on 10 February.

He came through the first seeding runs successfully.

The 16 first ranked athletes after Run 1 (including all tied for rank 16) will be seeded according to their ranking, the rest will start Seeding Run 2. In Seeding Run 2 all athletes will be seeded according to their ranking (best of 2 runs).

The 1/8 finals start at 14:00 where the top two athletes in each heat will qualify for the quarterfinals and the remained eliminated.

The quarterfinals begin at 14:37, and just like the round before, the top two athletes in each heat qualify to the semifinals.

The semifinals start at 14:58 where the top two athletes in each heat qualify to the Big Final. The third and fourth ranked athletes in each heat proceed to the Small Final, which will start at 15:15. The Big Final will start after the Small Final.

He'll also compete in the mixed team snowboard cross event on Saturday 12 February.

Where to watch Loan Bozzolo compete

