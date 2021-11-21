Live this Sunday: Watch the luge World Cup on Olympics.com 

The World. Cup season continues this Sunday (21 November) with a full day of luge, bobsleigh, speed skating and short track action. Olympics.com will bring you everything you need to know throughout the day.

Read on for a full breakdown of 21 November's winter sports highlights.

Luge World Cup, Yanqing, People's Republic of China: Watch the action live

Day two of the first luge World Cup of the 2021/22 season gets underway today in Yanqing, People's Republic of China at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. You can follow the entire competition right here on Olympics.com.

Yesterday's action saw German lugers take all three spots on the podium in the men's singles, with Johannes Ludwig the victor. In the doubles, Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken claimed their 47th World Cup victory after setting the fastest time on both runs.

Today begins with the women's singles at 10:40 CET, followed by the team relay at 14:04 CET.

Click below to follow all the action live: