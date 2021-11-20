Live this Saturday: Watch the luge World Cup in Yanqing 

The World Cup season continues this Saturday (20 November) with a full day of luge, freestyle skiing, bobsleigh, speed skating and short track action. Olympics.com will bring you everything you need to know throughout the day.

Read on for a full breakdown of 20 November's winter sports highlights.

Luge World Cup, Yanqing, People's Republic of China: Watch the action live

The first World Cup of the 2021/22 season gets underway today in Yanqing, People's Republic of China at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. From Saturday 20 to Sunday 21 November, you can follow the entire competition right here on Olympics.com.

Eight-time overall World Cup champion and four-time Olympic gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger headlines a powerhouse German team in Yanqing that includes world champion Julia Taubitz and reigning World Cup champion and triple Olympic gold medallist Felix Loch.

Germany will also send world-class talent in the doubles event, with world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken and double Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt leading the charge.

Click below to follow all the action live:

Greg Rutherford's bobsleigh debut put on ice

If you missed the news yesterday, Great Britain's London 2012 long jump gold medallist, Greg Rutherford had been expected to make his bobsleigh debut at this weekend's World Cup leg in Innsbruck. However, those plans will have to wait a little while longer, after the athlete announced on Instagram that a niggling shoulder injury had ruled him out of action.

READ MORE: Greg Rutherford out of bobsleigh World Cup