Live this Saturday: Ski cross World Cup at Beijing 2022 venue crowns first winners and snowboard cross qualification positions

Ski cross World Cup, Zhangjiakou, People's Republic of China: Sandra Naeslund (SWE) wins women's ski cross, Sergey Ridzik (RUS), the men's

Reigning ski cross world champion Sandra Naeslund comfortably claimed gold in the first World Cup of this all-important Olympic Winter Games season, and she did it on what will be the Beijing 2022 Olympic course to boot.

Legendary Swiss ski cross athlete, Fanny Smith, replicated her second place to Naeslund at the 2021 World Championship by claiming silver at the Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou. France’s Marielle Berger, who is a two-time Olympian, rounded out the podium in third.

In the men's event, the PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist, Sergey Ridzik won gold ahead of the United States' Brady Leman who will be pleased with his form as he looks to defend his Olympic title from 2018. Frenchman Bastien Midol claimed third.

Snowboard cross World Cup, Zhangjiakou, People's Republic of China

The snowboard cross qualification rounds at the Secret Garden venue took place on Friday (26 November) with the finals taking place Sunday (28 November).

In the men’s event, Canadian Eliot Grondin topped the table with Germany’s Martin Noerl in second. The Italian duo of Omar Visintin and Lorenzo Sommariva came in third and fourth, respectively.

Current world champion Lucas Eguibar had a day to forget with a 24th place finish progresses to Sunday's finals.

Eva Samkova (CZE) topped the women's qualification with Michela Moioli (ITA), the current Olympic champion, in fourth. Current world champion, Charlotte Bankes (GB) is well in the mix too in third. Chloe Trespeuch (FRA), the Olympic bronze medalist at Sochi 2014 finished in second.

Sunday’s finals look like being explosive not-to-be-missed affairs.

Luge World Cup, Sochi, Russia

The Luge 21/22 World Cup season has moved to Russia, to the Olympic track in Sochi, in the second stage of the series. Don't miss an event that promises to deliver great runs at breakneck speed!

Women's Monobob World Series, Innsbruck, Austria: Meyers Taylor wins gold with Nolte and Walker in second and third, respectively

In the tenth edition of the Women’s Monobob World Series, which began with the first event on 7 November in Whistler, Canada, athletes hoping to become the first-ever Olympic champion in the discipline come Beijing 2022, gathered in Innsbruck, Austria.

The United States’ Elana Meyers Taylor, scoring her second win a row, topped the proceedings with a combined time of the two runs of 1:51.60 with Germany’s Laura Nolte following closely just 0.05 seconds behind in silver. Australia’s Breeana Walker rounded off the podium in third (1:51.79).

Meyers Taylor who is a four-time world champion in the mixed and two-woman bobsleigh and three-time Olympic medalist will hope to continue this form into Beijing 2022 where the monobob discipline makes its debut.

Nolte, the bronze medallist at her home World Championship in Altenberg in February, looks in good form ahead of the Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February as does Walker, a former 400m hurdler who goes by the name of BobsledBree on social media.

Reigning world champion Kallie Humphries finished off the pace in sixth (1:51.84) behind the Canadian duo of Christine de Bruin (1:51.80) and Cynthia Appiah (1:51.83).

Great Britain’s Mica McNeill came 18th with a time of 1:52.85.

The next event takes place on 3 December in Winterberg, Germany.