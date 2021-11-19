Live this Friday: Latvian legend Martins Dukurs shines on first run at skeleton World Cup

The World Cup season kicks into gear this Friday (19 November) with a full day of skeleton, speed skating, freestyle skiing and short track action. Olympics.com will bring you everything you need to know throughout the day.

Read on for a full breakdown of 19 November's winter sports highlights.

Skeleton World Cup of Innsbruck, Austria: Martins Dukurs tops first run, returning star John Daly left disappointed

The first run of the first World Cup race of the season highlighted that the usual suspects look like the names to watch again this 2021-22 season, which breaks in February for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Six-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist, Martins Dukurs from Latvia topped the table on the first run with a time of 52.64s. Less than a tenth behind him, the current world champion Christopher Grotheer, and just 0.01s behind the German came the reigning Olympic champion, Yun Sungbin, who wowed his home crowd at PyeongChang 2018 with his gold medal-winning performance. The 2014 Olympic champion, Alexander Tretiakov tied with Yun's time to put really make the second run, later today, a feast of champions battling it out for the win.

Unretired American, John Daly, who was so disappointed after his 16th place performance in the Republic of Korea that he left the sport only to return a year later, was left disappointed again after not even making it to the second run. He will have to improve dramatically if he wants to get to Beijing to put right the wrongs of PyeongChang 2018.

The British contingent were also left disappointed with their first runs and will hope to improve come the second run. Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston finished in 16th and 17th places, respectively.

The second run is live at the link below, as well as the women's races later on today.