Live on Sunday: Germany claim top two spots in luge World Cup 

The World Cup season continues today Sunday (28 November) with an all-important test run at the Beijing 2022 Olympic venue in snowboard cross finals. We also feature the full round-up from the short track World Cup, Nordic combined, bobsleigh, biathlon, cross country skiing and ski jumping events.

Short track World Cup, Dordrecht, the Netherlands: People's Republic of China win double gold; Schulting's rude awakening

Double gold for People’s Republic of China’s Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei at the short track speed skating World Cup in Dordrecht, the Netherlands on Saturday (27 November) bodes well for the nation hosting the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in February.

Meanwhile host favourite, Suzanne Schulting is dethroned in the 500m and 1500m after her triple win in Debrecen last week, coming away from two races on Saturday with one bronze.

Luge World Cup, Sochi, Russia: Germany one-two and four at Sochi men's singles event.

The men's singles World Cup in Sochi followed on from the doubles discipline and women's event, which took place on Saturday (27 November), with Germany claiming gold and silver in a weather-affected competition.

Johannes Ludwig claimed top spot with a combined time of 1:44.626. Compatriot Felix Loch won silver with Russian Federation's Roman Repilov rounding out the podium in bronze medal position. Max Langenhan just missed out on making it a perfect one-two-three for the Germans after finishing fourth.

The team relay event was won by the Russian Federation after one women’s singles run, one men’s and a doubles run. Germany were second with Latvia third.

Snowboard cross World Cup, Secret Garden, People's Republic of China: Samkova and Haemmerle win Beijing 2022 test event.

Eva Samkova (CZE), Charlotte Bankes (GBR) and Michela Moioli (ITA) took the 1-2-3 positions on the women's podium while Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT), Omar Visintin (ITA) and Nick Baumgartner (USA) rounded out the men's on Sunday (28 November) at the soon-to-be Olympic course.[

](https://olympics.com/en/news/snowboard-cross-beijing-2022-test-event-sees-wins-for-samkova-and-haemmerle)