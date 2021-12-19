Live Olympic Winter sports today

Brittany Phelan, Francesco Friedrich and Natalie Geisenberger are in action this Sunday (19 December) as the busy winter season continued with luge, curling, bobsleigh, biathlon, snowboard, ski jumping, and freestyle skiing.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Kalicki slides into first place

Kim Kalicki won her first two-women bobsleigh World Cup title of the season, sharing the podium with Olympic champion Maria Jamanka for a German one-two in Altenberg, Germany.

The world silver medallist and Olympic champion Lisa Bukwitz, at the breaks, posted the fastest times on both runs for a combined winning time of 1:54.49. Jamanka finished second, 0.22s slower than her compatriots. Kaillie Humphries of the United States rounded out the podium in third place.

The Germans dominate the top three on the overall World Cup standings, led by Laura Nolte in the first place, with Kalicki and Jamanka in second and third, respectively.

*READ MORE: *Olympic bobsleigh at Beijing 2022 - Top things to know

Taubitz wins third World Cup

Julia Taubitz claimed her third women’s singles Luge World Cup victory of the season to cement her place at the top of the overall rankings.

She shared the podium in the Austrian Alps with fellow German and four-time luge Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger with her first top-three finish of the season. Madeleine Egle earned her third podium place of the season, claiming silver on home ice.

Geisenberger produced a superb second run moving from fourth place into third.

The day belonged to the on-form Taubitz, who clocked a track record of 39.701 seconds, improving on the previous best she set in Innsbruck. Her combined time of 1:19.546 was 0.012s faster than Egle.

READ MORE: Olympic luge at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know