Live Olympic Winter sports today

Francesco Friedrich and Erin Jackson are all in action this Saturday (11 December) as the winter season continues with bobsleigh, speed skating, cross-country and more.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Egle denies Germans for Luge World Cup win

Austria’s Madeleine Egle denied a strong German contingent on home ice to claim her second Luge World Cup victory in Altenberg.

Egle recorded the two fastest times on the track clocking a combined time of 1:45.208, with German world champion Julia Taubitz finishing second just 0.293s slower. Anna Berreiter rounded off the podium for a German two-three finish.

The Austrian duo of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller gave their country another World Cup gold winning the men’s doubles luge by 0.003s relegating the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken to second place. The Latvian pair of Martins Bots and Roberts Plume claimed the third spot on the podium.

Double delight for Kramer

Austrian sensation Marita Kramer highlighted her superb form, winning her second Ski Jumping World Cup gold in as many days in Klingenthal, Germany.

The 20-year-old Kramer was the only jumper to leap further than 120 metres on both her attempts (132.4m and 127.9m) for a total score of 260.3 points.

She finished first with a lead of 21.3 points over Norway’s Silje Opseth, with Katharina Althaus of Germany finishing in third place.

Kramer further cemented her place at the top of the overall World Cup rankings after also winning the competition the previous day.

Francesco makes it four out of four

Olympic champion Friedrich Francesco tightened his vice-like grip on the overall lead in the Bobsleigh World Cup rankings after claiming a fourth consecutive victory in the four-man bobsleigh in Winterberg, Germany.

The German with Thorsten Margis, Martin Grothkopp and Alexander Schueller had to fight their way from third place after the first run to claim the title on home ice.

Winterberg produced a German one-two podium with Johannes Lochner with Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp, earning the second step ahead of Justin Kripps’ Canadian crew.

Francesco and his men won by the narrowest of margins, with their combined time outpacing Lochner by 0.05s.

