Live Olympic Winter sports today

Eileen Gu, Alexander Tretiakov and Brittany Bowe are all in action this Friday (10 December) as the winter season continues with Nordic combined, skeleton, biathlon, snowboard, ski jumping, freestyle skiing and speed skating.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Tretiakov wins Winterberg skeleton in style

The Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup series, is at the halfway point of this winter in Winterberg, Germany, with Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov claiming his second victory of the season.

The Sochi 2014 champion came into the second heat with a narrow lead over Germany’s Axel Jungk with the second-fastest time after the first run. Tretiakov set a new track record of 1:55.05 relegating Jungk to second place with Grotheer finishing third for a German two-three podium.

The men’s skeleton competition has been a close affair over the first three legs of the World Cup, which has seen five winners. The second leg in Innsbruck produced the first three-way tie for gold, with Grotheer, Wenqiang Gang (CHN) and Matt Weston (GBR) sharing the top spot.

But there would be no sharing of gold in Winterberg with Tretiakov claiming a 22nd World Cup title in the process.

