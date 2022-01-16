Live Olympic Winter sports Sunday

Andri Ragettli and Mariama Jamanka were in action this Saturday (15 January) as the winter season continued with bobsleigh, Nordic combined, biathlon and luge.

Read on for the latest news and results from each competition as athletes continued with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Biathlon: On fire Olsbu Roeiseland wins 10km pursuit

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland underscored her biathlon supremacy in Ruhpolding, Germany, winning her fourth 10km pursuit World Cup title of the season.

The Olympic silver medallist Olsbu Roeiseland was on fire with a clean sheet on the shooting range to claim victory in a time of 30:55. She finished 20.8 seconds ahead of Swedish sprint winner Elvira Oeberg in second place with two penalties. Her sister and defending Olympic 15km individual champion Hanna Oeberg finished third, with one penalty.

Olsbu Roeiseland had Elvira for company until the second prone stage, where the Swede missed a shot that allowed the Norwegian to get her nose in front before putting some daylight between her and the chasing sisters.

With the win, Olsbu Roeiseland tightened her grip on the yellow bib leading Elvira by 88 points on the overall standings.

Freestyle skiing: Ragettli bounces back with aplomb

Reigning slopestyle world champion Andri Ragettli made a stunning comeback from a lengthy injury-enforced break to claim slopestyle victory at the Freeski World Cup in Font Romeu, France.

Ragettli suffered a devastating knee injury – almost completely torn his medial cruciate ligament (MCL) as well as tearing his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) – in the Big Air at the world championships.

The Swiss sensation demonstrated his class and showed he had not much of his magic touch, winning the competition with a top score of 86.36 points on his first run.

He pipped Kiwi skier Ben Barclay in second place (82.71 points) and Edouard Therriault (81.71 points) of Canada in third place.

“I got injured at the world champs almost 10 months ago, and I have been in rehab,” Ragettli said in an interview on the competition’s live stream.

“It was a lot of hard work, and it just feels so good to be back skiing. This was my comeback competition, and I won. It is just amazing!”

Ledeux grabs gold

Two-time freestyle skiing world champion Tess Ledeux was head and shoulders above her peers in the slopestyle competition at the Freeski World Cup on home snow in Font Romeu, France.

Ledeux was the only skier to score more than 80 points in the competition, which she did on both her runs for a resounding victory.

Her first-run score of 86.46 points was good enough for the gold, and scored 84.36 points on her second run.

American Marin Hamill was the second-best freestyle skier on the day, with a top score of 73.56 points. Lara Wolf of Austria finished third with 66.16 points.

Bobsleigh: Germany dominate two-women bobsleigh in St Moritz

Germany dominated the podium in the last competition of the Bobsleigh World Cup series, with Kim Kalicki leading the charge in St Moritz, Switzerland, with her second victory of the season.

Kalicki and brakewoman Lisa Buckwitz set a track record of 1:07.40 on their second run to move from third place into pole position with a combined winning time of 2:15.50.

Reigning Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka finished in second place, 0.04s off the pace, with Laura Nolte bagging bronze for a German 1-2-3.

Nolte, who has been the pacesetter throughout the season, conceded the overall World Cup title to American slider, Elana Meyers Taylor.

The bronze medal was Nolte’s sixth podium – including four victories – out of six competitions she competed in this season. She missed the race in Sigulda, which ultimately saw her lose to Meyers Taylor by 19 points.

