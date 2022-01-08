Live Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Charlotte Bankes and Ryoyu Kobayashi are all in action this Saturday (8 January) as the winter season continues with ski jumping, bobsleigh, biathlon, snowboard, Nordic combined and luge.

Read on for the latest news and results from each competition as athletes continued with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Snowboard cross: Bankes and Noerl triumphs in Krasnoyarsk

British world champion Charlotte Bankes continued her superb run this winter, claiming her second Snowboard Cross World Cup gold with a victory in Russia.

Bankes tightened her grip on the leader bib, winning all her races for her third podium in four competitions this season.

Australia’s Belle Brockhoff enjoyed the early lead, but Bankes soon stamped her authority on the race with Chloe Trespeuch of France chasing her shadow in second place. In the end, Bankes won with some daylight between her and runner up Trespeuch and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States in third place.

Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy won the small final and is in second place on the overall World Cup rankings.

In the men’s competition, Germany’s Martin Noerl was on fire, winning all three of his races to reach the big final, where he continued his unbeaten run on the day to claim the top step of the podium.

The victory was his first podium finish since 2019 and only the second World Cup victory of his career.

He finished ahead of Frenchman Merlin Surget in silver, with Julian Lueftner of Austria bagging the bronze. Germany’s Paul Berg crashed out of contention on one the final turns.

Austria’s Alessandro Haemmerle, who won the small final, still leads the overall World Cup rankings, with Noerl moving into the top three courtesy of his victory.

