Live Olympic Winter sports Sunday

Mariama Jamanka and Eric Frenzel are in action this Sunday (9 January) as the winter season continued with ski jumping, bobsleigh, snowboard, Nordic combined and luge.

Read on for the latest news and results from each competition as athletes continued with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Snowboard cross: Bankes and Noerl make it two out of two

The Snowboard Cross World Cup in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, delivered in spades for British world champion Charlotte Bankes *and Germany’s *Martin Noerl, winning gold on consecutive days.

The second day of racing in the Siberian resort was the final opportunity for riders to earn points on the World Cup circuit before the Olympic qualification window closes 16 January.

Bankes was again in a class of her own, effectively leading the four-women big final from start to finish for a repeat of the previous day’s podium. France’s Chloe Trespeuch finished as runner-up with Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States, settling for the bronze medal.

Noerl broke a three-year podium drought in style, striking gold twice in as many days and, in doing so, launched himself into the lead on the overall Snowboard Cross World Cup rankings.

The 28-year-old Noerl had to work his way to the front after a slow start which saw him trail Jakob Dusek (Austria), Eliot Grondin (Canada) and Adam Lambert (Australia).

Grondin held an early lead, but Noerl go his nose in front over the second half of the course and had Dusek as company pushing him to the finish. Noerl raced across the line in disbelief, with Dusek and Grondin finishing second and third, respectively.

READ MORE: Olympic snowboard at Beijing 2022: Top five things to know