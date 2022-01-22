Live Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Quentin Fillon Maillet and Sandra Naeslund are in action this Saturday (22 January) as the winter season continues with biathlon, ski jumping, freestyle skiing and luge.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes prepare for Beijing 2022.

Luge: Eggert and Benecken bags sixth crystal globe

German world champions Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won their third consecutive doubles title in the Luge World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland, to clinch the overall season title.

Eggert and Benecken won their 51st title in the series and sixth overall World Cup to give them a confidence boost ahead of Beijing 2022 which kicks off in less than two weeks.

The German duo leapfrogged Latvian brothers Andris and Juris Sics, who led overall World Cup standings throughout the season, on the final stop of the competition.

Just 21 points separated the two teams going into the Swiss race. Eggert and Benecken were given a boost after their disqualification due to a crash in Winterberg was annulled. The disqualification was lifted and changed to a ‘did not finish’, which earned them 16 points.

Eggert and Benecken were in fine form in St Moritz, clocking the fastest times on both their runs for a combined winning time of 1:47.209.

Their compatriots and defending Olympic champions Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl finished second, 0.113s adrift, with the Latvian pair of Roberts Plume and Martins Bots rounding off the podium in third place.

The Sics had to finish within two spots of the Eggert and Benecken to retain the top spot on the overall rankings but had to be content as runners-up after finishing St Moritz in fifth place.

