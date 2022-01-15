Live Olympic Winter sports Saturday

Johannes Ludwig and Johannes Lamparter were in action this Saturday (15 January) as the winter season continued with bobsleigh, Nordic combined, biathlon and luge.

Read on for the latest news and results from each competition as athletes continued with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Luge: Ludwig bags fifth World Cup win

Olympic bronze medallist Johannes Ludwig raced to his fifth gold medal of the season with a victory on home ice at the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany. Ludwig spearheaded a German clean sweep of the podium, with Max Langenhan and Felix Loch finishing second and third.

The win at the penultimate World Cup of the season was Ludwig’s second of 2022 – after winning in Winterberg on 1 January – which bodes well for his Olympic ambitions in the singles event.

Ludwig clocked the fastest times on both his runs with 42.554 seconds and 42.515s for a combined winning time of 1:25.069. He was 0.304s faster than runner-up Langenhan and 0.316s than the third-placed Loch. The first top five finishers did not change positions from the first run.

Ludwig tightened his lead on the overall World Cup standings on 837 points, with Austria’s Wolfgang Kindle trailing by 146 points in second place.

