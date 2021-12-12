Live Olympic Winter sports today

Mariana Jamanka and Kamil Stoch are in action this Sunday (12 December) as the winter season continues with bobsleigh, cross-country, ski jumping and more.

Read on for regular updates from today's World Cup competitions, as athletes continue with their quest to qualify for Beijing 2022.

Naeslund tightens grip on overall World Cup lead

Swedish sensation Sandra Naeslund underscored her class winning back-to-back victories in the women’s competition of the Ski Cross World Cup in Val Thorens, France.

The unstoppable Swede tightened her grip on the overall World Cup lead after winning the big finals on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, finished ahead of Swiss Olympic bronze medallist Fanny Smith and Sochi 2014 champion Marielle Thompson of Canada in second and third place.

In the men’s big final, Swiss world champion Alex Fiva came out on top, with Frenchman Terence Tchiknavorian adding the silver to the gold he won the day before. Simone Deromedis of Italy rounded off the podium. Tchiknavorian leads the World Cup standings.

Germans claim two-woman bobsleigh sweep

German sliders produced a clean sweep on home ice in the two-woman bobsleigh at the World Cup in Winterberg, with Laura Nolte earning the top step. Nolte extended her lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings with her third World Cup victory.

The German pilot, Nolte and push athlete Deborah Levi won with a combined time of 1:53.77, 0.07s ahead of Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka with Alexandra Burghardt. The third German crew of Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig rounded off the podium, 0.36s behind the winners.

Zogg and Prommegger triumph in Bannoye

Former world champion Julie Zogg of Switzerland edged out rising Japanese star Miki Tsubaki for the top step on the podium in the parallel slalom at the Alpine Snowboard World Cup in Bannoye, Russia.

Zogg claimed her first win of the season in a tightly contested final, crossing the line in a time of 1:06.96 with Miki clocking 1:07.18.

In the small final, Russia's Anastasia Kurochkina beat Germany's Ramona Theresia Hofmeister for the bronze medal

Sangho Lee of the Republic of Korea bowed out of the World Cup with two podium places to his name, clinching the parallel slalom silver medal a day after winning the giant slalom title.

Lee was no match for the experience of 41-year-old veteran Andreas Prommegger of Austria winning his 20th World Cup gold. Fellow Austrian Arvid Aunid beat countryman Fabian Obmann for third place.

