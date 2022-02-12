Long-awaited snowboarding glory rewrites destiny for Lindsey Jacobellis and Queralt Castellet

For more than a decade, two snowboarders have been giants of their respective sports: the USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross and Spain’s halfpipe supremo Queralt Castellet.

Neither have lacked success or podium finishes at the World Cup, World Championships, Dew Tour or X Games. However, in recent years, young athletes have risen to the highest levels of snowboard, including the USA’s 21-year-old halfpipe specialist Chloe Kim and Canada’s snowcross star Meryeta Odine. Jacobellis and Castellet have been winning titles since their new rivals were children, and at Beijing 2022 both were the oldest competitors in their respective finals.

Both Jacobellis, 36, and Castellet, 32, made their debuts at the same Olympic Winter Games, and while the former won silver in her first appearance, the memories of that day have been tinged with what-ifs. Since then, both have appeared at every subsequent edition of the Games but neither had achieved another podium finish coming into Beijing 2022.

However, in these Olympic Winter Games in the People’s Republic of China, the years of hard work and perseverance paid dividends. Jacobellis is now a double Olympic champion after two golds in snowboard cross, while Castellet won her first Olympic medal - a silver - which was also the first by a Spanish woman in 30 years.

A costly fall in 2006

"We are looking younger than everybody," said Nick Baumgartner, Jacobellis’ gold medal-winning partner in the snowboard cross mixed relay at Beijing 2022. "We’re embracing oldies for goldies! I don’t need a jacket right now as I have an inner fire burning."

The Games in Beijing are the fourth for Baumgartner and fifth for Jacobellis. Her recent gold medal represented a full-circle moment for Jacobellis who 16 years ago left Torino 2006 with a painful silver medal.

Back then, she had been leading the snowboard cross final with no rival even close to her when she played to the crowd, attempting a trick three jumps away from the finish line. It was an unnecessary moment of showboating from the U.S. athlete in a sport where the only thing that matters is to cross the line first.

Her attempt at a backside air floundered and she fell to the ground. Switzerland’s Tanja Frieden duly passed her and Jacobellis lost the gold.

You can never know how many chances you will have at the Olympic Winter Games. The stars need to align in many different ways to even have a chance of landing on a podium.

Since Torino, Jacobellis always fell short of glory, with a fifth-place finish at Vancouver 2010 followed by seventh at Sochi 2014 and fourth at PyeongChang 2018. Four years ago, disaster struck again as the American fell while leading in the middle section of the race. She missed out on a medal by a mere 0.03 seconds.

Away from the Olympics, Jacobellis has won everything there is to win, including six World Championships, two Crystal Globes (2007 and 2009) and 10 X Games.

She was already the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time. Now she is a legend.

Castellet's historic silver

Spain’s Castellet has reached the podium in every event she has competed in this season, but her success story began long before.

Over the past three years, she placed second in the overall World Cup standings in 2018/19 and third in the two subsequent competitions. She has also triumphed in the World Championships, winning silver in 2015 and bronze in 2021.

At the X Games, Castellet won bronze in 2011, silver in 2019 and 2022, and gold in 2020, when she became the first Spanish snowboarder to do so.

Added to all these titles, in 2012 she became the second woman ever to land a 1080 in competition after the USA’s Kelly Clark.

But on 10 February 2022, Castellet went one better. In an event won by Chloe Kim, the Spaniard scored 90.25 on her second run to win silver in the Beijing 2022 women’s halfpipe final, landing five impressive tricks along the way: the switch backside 540 weddle, Haakon Flip Melon, Frontside Air, Backside 900 Weddle and Frontside 900 Melon.

Overcoming obstacles on the road to Olympic glory

It would be easy to assume that Castellet’s story is one of unsullied success. But that presumption couldn’t be further from the truth.

Her lowest moment came in 2015, when her partner and coach Ben Jolly died following a battle with cancer. Devastated, Castellet left her life as a snowboarder.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said of her experience. “I was lost.”

Her history at the Olympic Winter Games has also not been easy. At Vancouver 2010 she suffered an injury in training after qualifying for the final in third place, and was forced to leave the competition. In the rest of the Games in which she has competed she failed to show her best form, finishing 26th at Torino 2006, 12th at Vancouver 2010, 11th at Sochi 2014 and seventh at PyeongChang 2018.

Despite every failure - and every obstacle - in Beijing, Castellet has achieved a long-held dream by stepping onto an Olympic podium for the first time.

"I am thinking about all the moments that have me brought here and all the work I’ve done throughout my career," she reminisced in the mixed zone receiving her prized silver medal. "Ben would be really happy about my result today."