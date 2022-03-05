Linda le Bon guided by last minute replacement: her daughter

Linda le Bon finished an emotional downhill alpine skiing race guided by her daughter who stepped in at the last minute as a reserve on Saturday (5 March) the first day of competition at Beijing 2022.

The Belgian veteran skier is 57 but is still a very competitive athlete in the vison impaired category. She had finished in second place in the downhill at the recent 2022 Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

Her original guide was Pierre Couquelet, a 1984 Olympian in Sarajevo, but an administrative error left le Bon without her first choice. It was up to her daughter, Ulla Gilot, to step up to her duty as a reserve.

It meant that le Bon’s challenge for the podium was made practically impossible and she finished sixth overall. But the family experience was unforgettable.

“I’m very happy that I could [do] this with my daughter who is 22. My daughter is my new guide [only] since four days [ago] and we never skied together before but it was very great,” le Bon said to Olympics.com after the competition.

“In Lillehammer, I was faster but this was incredible.”

Linda le Bon [right] with daughter Ulla Gilot [left] during the women's downhill vision impaired race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The pair have barely had any time to train together. When Linda first heard the news that she couldn’t have her first-choice guide, she was upset.

“I was very angry in the very first moments. Very, very, very angry and disappointed and everything… But, at each training day that we have, [we] will be better. Unfortunately, the speed [events] are the best for me, and [we are] starting with this.”

The results may not be what le Bon had been dreaming about for the past four years but for her daughter, Ulla, it was a day to remember.

“I've skied races before, but I've not skied with my Mum behind me, I'll say that's a bit exciting! And it's a great experience and I'm happy to be here.”

