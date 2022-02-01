Liam Gill: 18-year-old Indigenous snowboarder to replace injured Derek Livingston on Canada team 

Liam Gill is Beijing bound and set to represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on the snowboard halfpipe after an unfortunate injury ended Derek Livingston's hopes in China.

Gill will proudly represent the Liidlii Kue First Nation at the Games, the only Indigenous athlete on the Canadian snowboard team.

At 18, he'll be the second-youngest member of Canada's travelling snowboard cohort, and has a chance to show what a rising star he is on the Olympic stage.

Still a little shocked after the news that he'd go from alternate to competing athlete just days before the plane left for China, Gill said:

“I woke up to the news and I didn’t know how to feel."

"Derek is an idol of mine who has pretty much brought me through the past few years. So when I thought about going to the Games I wanted to go with Derek.

"I had totally given up on any hope of going and hadn’t even packed my stuff.

"I am stoked to be going. I have a few runs up my sleeve and really want to make it count.”

For his part, Livingston is hugely disappointed at seeing his Olympics end early after a lower body injury on a training run.

“I’m devastated that I won’t be able to compete for Canada at the Olympics, but I’m super excited for Liam and can’t wait to watch my fellow Canadians at the Games! .”

Liam Gill: Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympian

Gill does have some experience representing Canada on an Olympic stage, he wore the red and white at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games where he competed in all three freestyle categories.

The all-rounder finished eighth in big air, 11th in slopestyle, and 13th in halfpipe.

Progressing to the junior and now senior national team during the 2021-22 season he made his World Cup debut in his hometown of Calgary in February 2020, competing in both slopestyle and halfpipe, according to his official Team Canada profile page.

Since then he has focused on halfpipe competing in the Laax World Cup in Switzerland in January 2021, and had a career-high 16th-place finish at Copper Mountain, Colorado in December 2021.

"Gill is a proud descendant of a long line of Dene people from the Northwest Territories and represents the Dehcho Dene as a member of the Liidlii Kue First Nation," his profile reads.

An active member of his community, now he has a chance to bring his best to Beijing and represent Indigenous peoples everywhere.

Snowboard halfpipe competition runs Feb. 9-11 at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.