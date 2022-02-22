Lewis Hamilton posts appreciation for Charles Hamelin's tribute - "Love the helmet"

Lewis Hamilton has answered Charles Hamelin's racing helmet tribute online in a moment of mutual appreciation.

Hamelin, who carried Canada's flag at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, is his country's star short track speed skater, and designed a special helmet in honour of the motorsport hero.

And seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton later showed his appreciation on his social media.

"I did a little tribute to one of my idols," the Canadian skater said on his Instagram, next to a photo of the helmet inspired by the one that Lewis Hamilton wore at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2020.

"Love the helmet @Speedskater01 (Charles Hamelin's Twitter account) 🙌🏾 congratulations on all your success in Beijing 🥇" the British F1 star posted on Twitter, also posting pics to his Instagram stories: "Love the fit!" he said.

Hamelin - who became a four-time Olympic gold medallist in Beijing - was blown away by the response from the F1 Mercedes team driver.

"Thank you 🙏 so much. I'm speechless 😶 You're a king 👑" the Canadian posted on his Instagram story afterwards.

Charles Hamelin, four-time short-track speed skating gold medallist

Canada's Hamelin said he felt like he was "in a dream" after ending his Olympic career with victory in the men's 5000m relay for his fourth short-track gold and sixth Olympic medal in total.

He took relay silver on his Olympic debut at Turin 2006 and has now collected medals at five consecutive Olympic Winter Games.

He is now tied with long track speed skater Cindy Klassen as the most decorated Canadian in Winter Olympic history.