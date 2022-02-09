Leif Nordgren becomes a father while at Olympic Winter Games

When Leif Nordgren went to Beijing 2022, he did so to compete in the biathlon. When he leaves, he'll be thinking of his fatherly duties.

On Sunday (6 February), his wife Caitlin Napoleoni gave birth to a daughter, Astrid Lynae Nordgren, at 08:55 Beijing time.

Astrid weighed in at 3.26kg (7lb 3oz) with Nordgren able to be present thanks to FaceTime.

Leif Nordgren during the men's 20km biathlon at Beijing 2022

Being away

This is Nordgren's third Olympic Winter Games, having competed at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, where he helped the USA men's 4×7.5km relay team to sixth place.

With the biathlon circuit based in Europe, he and Napoleoni have become used to time apart but - during their first prenatal appointment - they found out that the due date was the day of the Games' Opening Ceremony.

At that point, it became clear he wouldn't be there for the birth and Astrid Lynae was born two days after the ceremony.

While he has been able to contact those back home, Nordgren admitted to TODAY Parents: "I'm actually excited to get the Olympics over with and get home, more than anything, I think."

Making the most of it

Nordgren's first event in Beijing was two days after the happy arrival and he finished 87th in the men's 20km individual.

"One of the nice things about biathlon is that so many different things can happen, both positive and negative, in so many different ways, that biathletes are very resilient and good at adapting to change," he said. "I just make sure to be in the moment and stay focused on the task at hand."

Making the most of these Games is especially important for the 32-year-old who is about to bring his long biathlon career to a close.

"We talked about it a lot, but at the end of the day, it wasn't really a discussion,'' Nordgren told Star Tribune. "She knew it was my last season, and she was OK with having the baby without me there. I'm really lucky she's so supportive of my biathlon career.'

Lessons for Astrid

As much as everyone would love to take a medal away from the Olympic Winter Games, that isn't the sole purpose for everybody - as has been conveyed in various articles on Olympics.com throughout the Games already.

For Nordgren, it is important to provide lessons for his newborn child. "To be at the Olympic level and go to the Olympics takes a lot of hard work. I think that's important — to know the value of hard work and to know that things don’t always turn out well," he told TODAY Parents.

"Sometimes, you're disappointed, but it's not the end of life, of course. There’s more to life, and you worked hard to get there and you can be proud of yourself for that."

Napoleoni added: "A lot of people who participate in sports don’t get the glory and the fame, but they keep doing it because they are willing to make those sacrifices, and that’s just a huge part of everyday life, too. That attitude will help us when we are raising our children."

"I hope people realise that it’s more than just showing up and getting medals. I hope people see that part of it when they watch the Olympics. We'll make sure our kids understand that."

When can I watch Leif Nordgren?

As mentioned above, Nordgren will compete as part of Team USA in the 4x7.5km relay, which takes place on Tuesday 15 February at 17:00 (04:00 EST back in Vermont).

The latest he is expected to leave to go back home to the newest member of his family is Friday 18 February.