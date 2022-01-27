'Legends Live On' releases brand new episodes ahead of Winter Olympic Games

Olympic Channel's ongoing original series, Legends Lives On has just released brand new episodes ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Through a series of interviews, Legends Live On touches on the legacy of Olympic stars and how they inspire future generations. It is currently in its third season with five episodes centered upon winter Olympic athletes including short track speed skater Yang Yang and skier Kjetil Andre Aamodt.

The 10-episode season, as well as previous episodes, is currently available to stream, for free, on the Olympic Channel.

Following on from the success of the first two seasons, the third season of Legends Live On continues to focus on exceptional Olympic achievement and how these individuals are currently inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Short track speed skater Yang Yang is a shining example. The first-ever gold medallist for China at the Olympic Winter Games is now helping others fulfil their dreams by mentoring young athletes.

Kjetil Andre Aamodt is the only alpine skier to win eight Olympic medals. The Norwegian went against the grain and specialised in both speed and technical events, which saw him participate in five Olympic Winter Games. Legends Live On looks at the past and present of the four-time Olympic gold medallist.

Canada’s ice hockey queen Jayna Hefford helped her nation win four-consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2002 to 2014. She famously scored the gold-medal winning goal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake.

Since retiring, she has continued to be a prominent figure in the sport and her Legends Live On episode focuses on her Olympic achievements as well as what she is currently doing for women’s professional ice hockey.

Sylke Otto is one of the most decorated female luge athletes of all time. The German has two Olympic gold medals as well as six world championship titles to her name.

Retiring weeks earlier than planned after suffering an accident during competition while she was pregnant, Legands Live On takes a closer look at her achievement and what she is doing now, 15 years after giving birth.

The final Legends Live On episode of season 3 revolves around France's most successful Olympian of all time, Martin Fourcade.

Get a closer look into the life of the athlete who dominated biathlon, winning five Olympic gold medals and 13 world championship titles.

The final episode of the season is scheduled for release on 18 February, to coincide with biathlon's 15k mass start event at Beijing 2022, the event which saw Fourcade win his his last individual Olympic gold medal at PyeongChang 2018.

Here's a full list of the Olympians featured in season three of Legends Live On: