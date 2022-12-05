Famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri - who coached the likes of Olympic champion Andre Agassi and medallists Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova among many others - passed away on Sunday (4 December) at age 91.

Bollettieri was responsible for the formulation of the modern-day tennis academy, with players flocking to the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in the 1980s and 90s as the first boarding school-type setting for burgeoning junior talent.

The sport agency IMG bought the academy in 1987, but Bollettieri remained a heavy presence on site there and on the professional tennis tour.

Known as one of the most influential coaches in the last 30 years in the sport, Bollettieri helped guide some 10 players to world No.1, according to the International Tennis Federation.

In addition to Agassi, Seles and Sharapova, developing junior talents like Jim Courier, Mary Pierce, Daniela Hantuchova, Tommy Haas, Martina Hingis, Monica Puig, Nishikori Kei and countless other tennis stars passed through the gates of Bollettieri's academy.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion, Puig wrote on social media Monday (5 December): "Nick was such an icon and mentor to many of the greatest names in the game and huge help to me in my career... we will miss you dearly, Nick."

Venus and Serena Williams also spent time at Bollettieri's academy, but were never based there full-time.

Bollettieri was known as charasmatic, energetic and dynamic, with little professional training as a coach prior to opening his academy. He later became a motivational speaker, editor and author. He is one of just five coaches to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

See a list of some of the notable Olympic medallists Bollettieri worked with below.