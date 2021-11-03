Lee Zii Jia scrapes through the opening of the HYLO Open 2021

Malaysia's top men's singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia struggled en route to win his opening round match at the HYLO Open 2021 badminton event in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The world number eight from Asia had to work hard against Spain's Pablo Abian, who forced a deciding game in their first-ever encounter on court.

Lee looked in control in the opening game and held a two point lead at the mid-game interval, from which he dominated the match in the second phase to win the opener 21-11.

However the veteran Spaniard kept much closer to Lee in the second game and despite trailing by five points in the latter half of the game, managed to claw himself back into contention to level the score at 17-17.

Abian, ranked 52 in the world, was the first to reach game point as Lee tried hard to win the match in straight games. The game went to extra points, and it was the Spaniard who took the win to force a decider.

The third game saw a similar pattern with Lee edging ahead and maintaining a slim lead. But once again Abian managed to close the gap as they tied at 19-19. Abian even had a couple of match points.

However, Lee saved two match points before going on to clinch victory 21-11, 23-21, 24-22.

Lee will play Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Lee's grueling schedule ahead

The HYLO Open 2021 is Lee's fifth tournament in six weeks.

He captained the Malaysia squads first in the Sudirman Cup, and then their Thomas Cup campaign.

After that he played in the Denmark Open where he lost in the quarter-finals to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen.

With suggestions of fatigue already in the air, Lee then suffered a shock loss in the opening round of the French Open last week when he went down to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

The Malaysian will return to Asia after this tournament but will likely go directly to Indonesia where he is expected to play in three tournaments back-to-back, starting with the Indonesian Masters on 16 November followed by the Indonesia Open on 23 November and then the World Tour Finals on 1 December.

He will then return to Europe for the world championships in Huelva, Spain that get underway on 12 December.