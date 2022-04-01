Ledecky, King take wins in San Antonio Pro Swim Series as Dressel misses out

Katie Ledecky is still the queen of the pool.

The seven-time Olympic champion was victorious once more on Thursday night in San Antonio, Texas, in a USA Swimming national Pro Swim Series meet, one of many Team USA stars in action.

Ledecky led the way in the final of the women's 200m freestyle, clocking a comfortable 1:55.66 – nearly one-and-a-half seconds ahead of second-placed Paige Madden.

While some way off her 1:53.73 personal best, Ledecky was not pushed hard in her final.

Also triumphant in San Antonio was world record holder Lilly King in the women's 100m breaststroke. Last summer's Olympic Games upstart champion Lydia Jacoby was not in action, leaving King as the top name in the field.

Seeded only second from prelims entering the final, King recorded a 1:05.32 to tie her own Pro Swim Series record from last year.

Dressel off the pace, other Olympians triumph

Perhaps surprisingly, Caeleb Dressel – perhaps the biggest men's name in the meet – was off the pace in both his finals on Thursday.

First, he finished fourth in the 200m freestyle final, his 1:49.12 some 1.51 seconds behind the winner Drew Kibler.

Then, in his favoured 100m butterfly – an event in which he holds the world record at 49.45 – he was seven-tenths behind Shaine Casas in 51.79 to finish second.

It continues a period of form that's below Dressel's usual best, although it is still early in the season.

However, there was victory for other Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists.

Michael Andrew, who swam the breaststroke leg of Team USA's 4x100m medley gold in Japan, clinched the men's 100m breaststroke.

And Tokyo 400m individual medley medallists Jay Litherland and Hali Flickinger won the men's and women's 400m IM races respectively in San Antonio.