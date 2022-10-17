Leanne Wong seeks return trip to World Gymnastics Championships

Leanne Wong may be exactly what Team USA needs right now.

As the 19-year-old gymnast prepares for the U.S. women’s World Championships selection camp, the U.S. finds itself looking for someone to fill the hole left by the injury withdrawal of 2022 U.S. champ Konnor McClain, an all-around star who shines brightest on the balance beam.

The U.S. squad is in a strange place.

Not fully rebuilding as they look to Tokyo Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and team silver medallist Jordan Chiles to lead them to a sixth-straight world team title on 1 November in Liverpool. But also relying on newcomers like U.S. runner-up Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely for fresh blood, as stars Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, the last two women to claim Olympic all-around gold, remain on hiatus from elite gymnastics.

Enter Wong, the 2021 world all-around silver medallist.

She’s more veteran than newcomer, having won the 2019 American Cup in her senior international debut. Two years later, Wong served as a replacement athlete for the U.S. team in Tokyo, before winning all-around silver and floor exercise bronze at the worlds.

After a year of collegiate competition, Wong is searching for more global glory.

“I've only competed on the world stage once, so I'm just like getting started,” she said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, “so, I really want to get out there more.”

Her strength on the uneven bars, where she is the reigning U.S. co-champion with Jones, and balance beam, where she just missed the worlds podium a year ago in fourth position, compliment many of the other women in the running for the U.S. team.

There’s one hiccup though.

Wong suffered an injury to her ankle at the U.S. nationals in August. That injury limited her participation to just two events.

Though that injury remains a question mark, Wong says she’s made good progress in the weeks since she last competed.

“At [U.S.] Championships, I obviously didn’t do all-around and compete to my fullest that I wanted to,” Wong admitted. “So, I’ve been just resting the ankle and getting that better. It’s feeling better.”

The University of Florida sophomore is used to challenges though – and just by competing in both collegiate and elite-level gymnastics simultaneously she’s taking on one that few have attempted.

She likes that challenge.

“The biggest difference here is the college classes, doing college classes and elite gymnastics is a lot, but just managing my time well and being able to manage everything,” said Wong. “So right now, it's obviously off-season for college and I’m getting ready for world selection. Right now, I’m kind of focused on that part.

“And then after world selection, I kind of switch my gears and get ready for the college season,” she concluded.

Wong says she hopes to become a medical doctor one day, though she’s taking her pre-med requirements “one class a time.” A college education was something that has always been important to her and she never thought about forgoing it to pursue a trip to the Olympic Games.

The experience has given her a new perspective that may well take her there in two years’ time:

“During last season, I really learned what it takes to do well myself, because it's not only an individual competition, but also a team competition,” Wong said of her collegiate season learnings. “College has helped me feel more confident when I'm competing because I just competed so much during the season. So, just getting in front of judges kind of brings you those butterflies. It was just really good practice for bigger meets, too.”