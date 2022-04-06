Star Wars fan Tan aiming to ‘use the force’ of sport for good

As a five-year-old, Lawrence ‘Lance’ Tan thought the best thing about fencing was that it allowed him to pretend he was wielding a lightsaber like Luke Skywalker.

“I’m a huge Star Wars fan and always wanted to be a Jedi,” he explains. “My mom said, ‘Why don't we take you to a fencing class?’, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”

But now, at the age of 21, his appreciation for fencing goes far beyond mere enjoyment, having realised that sports such as fencing can also be a powerful tool to address some of the many inequalities that exist in society.

This is a concept that is highlighted each year on the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) – an annual celebration of the role sport can play in driving social change. For Tan, his realisation about the unique power of sport came while competing for the Philippines at the Youth Olympic (YOG) Games Buenos Aires 2018, where he was the first fencer from his country to take part in the YOG. Seeing young people from different backgrounds all come together in one place to share in the unique YOG experience – which combines elite-level youth sport with a tailored athlete education programme – made him appreciate that no matter where someone comes from, sport gives them an equal platform to learn and advance themselves.

“It was definitely a life-changing experience, to say the least,” recalls Tan. “It was really inspiring, not only because it’s the pinnacle for all youth athletes and everybody wants to compete on the highest stage, but also because of all the lessons I was able to learn throughout the Olympic Village."

"I learned about different cultures, about fair play, safe sport, and could see the power that sport has.” - Lawrence Tan

In particular, Tan could see how sport could provide a young athlete with opportunities to further their education, especially for someone like himself, who was able to earn a US college scholarship through fencing.

“Being in the college environment, I could see that there were all different types of people, whether privileged or underprivileged, who make it to college through their sport,” he explains. “That is where I realised everybody deserves a shot at not only pursuing their sport, but also achieving their education through sports as well.”

Improving access to education through sport is now something that Tan is hoping to achieve through his work with the IOC Young Leaders programme – an initiative that provides budding social entrepreneurs with mentorship, learning opportunities and seed-funding to launch projects that leverage the power of sport to make a positive difference in their communities. Guided by the programme, Tan is currently developing a programme in the Philippines that will use fencing to help underprivileged young people earn college scholarships.

“I'm obviously starting off with fencing because I’m a fencer and I feel like it's a good starting point since I know a lot about it,” he explains. “But the overall goal is to help any young, aspiring student athlete to achieve whatever goal they want for higher education through sports. So, if they would like to earn a scholarship and compete in the United States while also getting their education, then we will help them do that.”

Tan is currently combining his work on the IOC Young Leaders project with his studies at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, USA, but remains committed to the cause, having experienced first-hand the educational benefits that sport can bring.

“Sport has personally helped me, and I know it's helped so many other people not only get to college, but it's also just helped them enjoy something in life,” he says. “For me, sports not only helped me make it to the college and earn a scholarship, but also gave me so many life lessons – whether it's through traveling or learning how to win or lose. I feel like all kids deserve a chance at that. Everybody deserves their right to a better education, and it needs to happen. There's no reason why somebody shouldn't be able to learn.”

Tan is also still competing in fencing and is set to take part in the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, later this year. Beyond that, he also harbours a dream of making more Olympic history for the Philippines, with a goal of making it to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where he would become the first fencer from his country to compete at the Games since 1992.

“It's every athlete's dream to be able to compete in the Olympics,” he says. “That would be absolutely insane, so hopefully I can push for Paris 2024.”

And while that remains a personal goal, Tan is also hoping to empower other athletes to achieve similarly lofty ambitions through his IOC Young Leaders project.

“The ultimate hope and dream would be for every single high schooler or student athlete to be able to achieve whatever goals they have,” he says. “Whether they want to become the next NBA superstar, go to the Olympics, or just use their sport to get a college education and then pursue other goals in business, I would just like to be able to give every kid the opportunity to achieve those goals.”

For Tan, it’s clear that even the Jedi’s famous ‘force’ is no match for the power of sport.

