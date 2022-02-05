Laurie Blouin: "Maturity will help me manage my emotions"

In February 2022, Laurie Blouin will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her first appearance at the snowboard World Cup. In a decade, she brought home at least one medal from every major event, including the Olympic Winter Games, World Championships and X Games.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com ahead of the Calgary Slopestyle World Cup (30 December-1 January), the 25-year-old talked about her longevity, how she deals with pressure and, most importantly, her ambitions for Beijing 2022.

A year before participating in her second Olympic Winter Games, Laurie Blouin wrote history in women's snowboard.

In February 2021, she became world champion in Big Air, and in winning the title four years after her slopestyle triumph became the first woman to be crowned champion in both disciplines. It says a lot about her level of skill and ability to shine under the spotlight.

"It became natural over the years. I talked about it with my sport psychologist to learn about how I do it but I've been snowboarding for so long that I've naturally developed this ability to handle pressure, I don't know how to explain it," the Quebec native said to Olympics.com.

Blouin knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure on the international stage. She has shown remarkable consistency to stay at the top of her game in her 10th World Cup season, particularly when competing against a younger generation of athletes who are providing stiffer competition year after year.

“Women’s snowboard has evolved a lot over the past five years and I’m happy to be a part of that,” she said. It’s difficult to reach the podium regularly, but I love the challenge! I’m happy to see the sport progress. The younger generation is getting better and pushing me, and it’s fun!”

This challenge seems to have helped Laurie Blouin take a step forward.

She won her first World Championship and a silver medal at PyeongChang 2018 before turning 22. Since then, she has become even more consistent.

The 2019/20 season was her best to date, as she achieved three podium finishes that led to her finishing in second place overall in the slopestyle World Cup.

Over the past four years, she has also won three X Games titles including gold in the 2019 Big Air competition. It’s a very promising position to be in before the competition begins at Beijing 2022.

Winning an Olympic medal four days after leaving hospital

If the X Games are historic events for snowboarders and freestyle skiers, the Olympic Winter Games remain the pinnacle of sport.

“For me, the X Games are special but the Olympics are big and the excitement of representing your country there is unique,” she explained.

At Beijing 2022, she will have the opportunity to enjoy this special Olympic atmosphere, while also counting on her experience to shine.

“Maturity will help me manage my emotions. I’ve already been to the Olympics, so I know what to expect, but other than that nothing really changes. There’s no real pressure to defend my status as the reigning silver medallist.”

Four years ago, Blouin experienced an eventful Olympic Winter Games. On the day of the Opening Ceremony, she fell in training and was taken to hospital. Just four days later she was scheduled to compete, however adverse weather conditions led to the qualifiers being cancelled. In the final, having recovered from her injury, she made her debut in the final and secured the silver medal.

“The medal means a lot to me, especially with what happened in training. It was a great challenge and I’m glad I did it and came away with a medal.”

Playing golf to improve her snowboarding skills

Laurie Blouin's ambition for Beijing 2022 is clear - and it’s not all about results.

"As with every competition, I'm going to the Olympic Winter Games to win and get on the podium. But in Beijing, the most important thing will be to have fun. Even if I come home without a medal, enjoying the experience will be really important."

For the 25-year-old, who has been competing on the international stage since before she was 18, enjoying the journey is important. To maintain her enthusiasm, Blouin has even taken to practising other sports.

"It's really important to take a break, to do something else and not think about snowboarding during the summer. It keeps you hungry when you return to the slopes," said the athlete who sees a lot of similarities between snowboard and other sports - including golf. ''It's really technical and mentally challenging [she said about gold]. And just like snowboard, you shouldn't think too much about it."

Having already won an Olympic medal and written her name in the history books, it seems that Blouin’s philosophies have already been proven to be true.