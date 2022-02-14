Beijing 2022: Canada's Laurie Blouin goes for gold in Big Air final

Laurie Blouin is among the medal contenders in the snowboard Big Air final at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (15 February).

The Team Canada athlete was fourth after the qualification runs at Big Air Shougang with teammate Jasmine Baird going through to the 12-strong final in 10th place.

Canada already have five snowboard medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, including Max Parrot's gold in the men's slopestyle.

Now Blouin is looking to make it six in the women's Big Air after finishing fourth in the slopestyle, four years after her silver in that event at PyeongChang 2018.

The final starts at 09:30 local time (20:30 EST, 17:30 PST on Monday).

Laurie Blouin during Big Air qualification at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Blouin underlines mental and physical resilience

Blouin's slopestyle silver medal at PyeongChang embodied resilience and determination.

She crashed in training two days before qualification was scheduled to take place, and had to be carried off the slopes on a stretcher.

Sporting a black eye and cut cheek where her goggles had dug into her face, Blouin ensured her name was on the rider list for the qualifying runs.

Due to high winds, qualification was cancelled with the competition becoming a straight two-run final the following day.

Again, weather delayed the start by an hour and not a single rider managed to land two runs.

No matter to Blouin who responded with a fine second run to claim silver behind USA's Jamie Anderson.

From following her brother to multiple X Games titles

Blouin was born in Quebec City in April 1996 and followed in elder brother Samuel's footsteps by taking up snowboarding aged six.

She became world junior slopestyle champion in 2013 before claiming the national title two years later in 2015.

The 25-year-old's most memorable moment came at the 2019 X Games when she won the Big Air competition

She told prime-snowboarding.de: "I was so stoked! I just lived in the moment there and didn't think much about my performance or put myself under pressure. I just had so much fun doing it just for myself."

Blouin has a clean sweep of X Games medals with 2019 gold (big air), 2021 silver (slopestyle), and 2021 and 2022 bronze (both slopestyle).

Laurie Blouin competing in the snowboard slopestyle final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Anderson provides inspiration

Blouin was inspired by Jamie Anderson, the two-time Olympic Slopestyle champion and triple Games medallist.

The Team USA athlete finished one place ahead of Blouin in the Slopestyle in PyeongChang but was ninth in China.

Neither has Anderson progressed to the Big Air final.

Blouin told prime-snowboarding.de: "When I was little, I always wanted to be able to do the same tricks as her. She was the motivation for me to try out new tricks."

Runner-up Laurie Blouin and winner Jamie Anderson on the podium for slopestyle at Winter Games NZ in August 2015 Picture by 2015 Getty Images

Blouin set apart by her strength

A year before participating in her second Olympic Winter Games, Blouin wrote history in women's snowboard.

In February 2021, she won the Big Air world title, four years after her Slopestyle triumph in 2017, to become the first woman to be crowned world champion in both disciplines.

Staying at the top in elite sport attests to her physical and mental strength.

In an interview with Olympics.com, she said: "It became natural over the years. I talked about it with my sport psychologist to learn about how I do it but I've been snowboarding for so long that I've naturally developed this ability to handle pressure, I don't know how to explain it."