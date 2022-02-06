‘End of an era’ – India’s sports stars pay tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Indian sporting community paid homage to the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar after she died on Sunday morning. She was 92.

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India, was being treated for pneumonia after recovering from COVID-19 last month. She was on the ventilator at a hospital in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar was one of the greatest singers of India and had a career that spanned more than seven decades. She sang in more than 36 languages and has over 30,000 songs in her discography.

Known as the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001. Along with dozens of national accolades, she even received France’s highest civilian award, the National Order of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

Indian sporting icons from all fields paid their tributes to the iconic singer on social media.

“End of an era,” said Mirabai Chanu, a silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, on her Twitter page.

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia also paid his respects. “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious voice was and will remain the identity of the nation. Her demise has caused irreparable loss to the country and the music world,” he wrote on Twitter.

India’s first individual Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra too expressed his grief. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of India's most loved voice and the queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar ji. Condolences to her family and billions of die-hard fans like me. Her music will forever live on and continue to touch our hearts!”

Meanwhile, young badminton player Chirag Shetty, who represented India at Tokyo 2020, shared that he grew up listening to the songs of Lata Mangeshkar.

Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and Olympic medallists Leander Paes, Saina Nehwal, Sakshi Malik, Lovlina Borgohain and Ravi Dahiya also paid tribute to the singer.

“Lata Mangeshkar ji's voice is a tune that runs through time, from India’s pre-independence to centuries to come, as she will continue to touch a billion hearts more through her songs,” said boxer and Tokyo Olympian Simaranjeet Kaur.

The Indian government will observe two days of mourning on February 6 and 7, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

Lata Mangeshkar will be given a state funeral in Mumbai.