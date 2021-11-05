Last Chance Cypher: Eshwar Tiwari goes down to eventual winner B-Boy Nori in opening round

India’s B-Boy Wildchild Eshwar Tiwari was eliminated in the opening round of the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher breaking competition on Thursday after losing his 1 vs 1 battle against Japan’s Nori in Gdansk, Poland.

B-Boy Nori kept his moves clean even as Wildchild -- recently crowned the national breaking champion -- sprung transitions and resorted to head slides. All five judges, nevertheless, ruled in favour of Nori after the two throwdowns in the round of 16 contest.

Nori went on to win the men’s event while B-Girl Ayumi of Japan won the women’s competition.

India B-Girl Jo Johanna Rodrigues, meanwhile, did not make the cut for the 16 who competed in the cypher.

Eshwar Tiwari and Johanna Rodrigues made it to the cypher as they are the Red Bull BC One 2021 India champions.

Sixteen B-Boys and B-Girls took part in the Last Chance Cypher. The top four in each advanced to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2021, where they will join 12 wildcard entries for top honours.

The breakers in the final include the 2018 Youth Olympics two-time gold medallist B-Girl Ram from Japan, silver winner B-Girl Yell of South Korea and the men’s bronze medallist B-Boy Shigekix from Japan.

The Red Bull BC One final, in its 18th edition, will be held on Saturday.