Laser World Championships sailing 2022: Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan, Gitesh Nain to represent India – full schedule

Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan and fellow-Indian sailor Gitesh Nain will compete at the men’s Laser World Championships 2022 sailing, starting May 24 in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

Vishnu Saravanan had sailed at the world meet in 2021 as well, where he finished a respectable 25th. He came in 84th in 2019.

At the upcoming regatta in Mexico, Vishnu Saravanan and Gitesh Nain will compete in a fleet of 126 sailors from 45 nations.

The laser standard, used in the men's category, involves competitors sailing in a single-handed dinghy with a single mast.

The world championship will feature six qualification races on the first three days followed by six final races on the next three days. Each day will have only two races.

Sailors earn points equal to their finishing position. Meaning, the winner of a race will earn one point while the second-placed sailor will earn two points and so on. The sailor with the fewest points after the 12 races will be the champion. Two of the worst finishes at the end of all 12 races are discarded.

For the final races, the sailors will be divided into two groups (gold and silver) based on their positions from the qualifying races. The gold fleet will race for medals while the silver fleet will compete for classification.

Reigning world champion Thomas Saunders of New Zealand will be in action along with Ireland’s Finn Lynch and Croatian Tonci Stipanovic, the last edition’s silver and bronze medallist, respectively.

Laser World Championships sailing 2022 schedule and India start times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, May 24

Qualification races 1 and 2 – 6:00 AM IST

Wednesday, May 25

Qualification races 3 and 4 – 6:00 AM IST

Thursday, May 26

Qualification races 5 and 6 – 6:00 AM IST

Friday, May 27

Final races 1 and 2 – 5:00 AM IST

Saturday, May 28

Final races 3 and 4 – 5:00 AM IST

Sunday, May 29

Final races 5 and 6 – 5:00 AM IST