Laser World Championship sailing: Vishnu Saravanan climbs to 25th

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan climbed up to the 25th position while Mohit Saini dropped down to 106th on the penultimate day of the men’s Laser World Championships 2021 at the Barcelona International Sailing Center, Spain.

With three races being held for the finals on Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian Vishnu Saravanan improved on his 34th rank from the qualifiers.

The 22-year-old Vishnu started his day with an impressive 11th place finish in the gold fleet, which has the top 68 sailors. But his form dropped in the following two races as he ended on 33rd and 29th, taking his net total to 139.

Vishnu had earlier finished 15th, 10th, 46th, 26th and 15th in the qualifying races but was able to discard his worst result (46) for the net total.

Meanwhile, Mohit Saini, who is competing at his second world championship, had a challenging day as he slipped down from 83rd in the qualification to 106.

Mohit Saini completed the two races in the silver fleet, which is made up of 67 sailors, in the 49th and 50th position – his worst finish of the regatta. He now has a net total of 237.

There were changes at the top of the table too, as Elliot Hanson of Britain, the leader from the qualification races, dropped down to 17th and the second-placed Sergei Komissarov from the Russian Yachting Federation was out of the podium places.

New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders capitalised on the fall of the leaders and moved to the top position with 23 net points, followed by Irishman Finn Lynch in second with 37 points.

There are three final races scheduled on Wednesday, which will help decide the world champion.