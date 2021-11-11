Laser World Championship sailing: Vishnu Saravanan finishes 25th

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finished 25th at the men’s Laser World Championships 2021 after no races could be held at the Barcelona International Sailing Center, Spain on Wednesday.

Three races were scheduled on the final day, but unfavourable weather conditions meant the competition had to end with eight rounds of racing – five qualifiers and three final races.

Six qualifying and six final races were originally slated but poor weather meant that four had to be cancelled.

Vishnu Saravanan, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, ended with a net total of 139 points, finishing 15th, 10th, 26th, 46th and 15th in the qualifiers and 11th, 33rd and 29th in the three final races on Tuesday. He discarded his worst finish (46).

It was Vishnu Saravanan’s best finish at the sailing world championship since his 84th in the 2019 edition in Japan.

On the other hand, Vishnu’s compatriot Mohit Saini finished the tournament in 106th, with a net total of 237 points. He was 83rd after the qualification races but a 41st, 49th and 50th place finish in the final races meant he dropped down.

Nevertheless, it was Mohit Saini’s best finish at the world championships, bettering his 118th place from 2019.

New Zealand’s Thomas Saunders, with a net total of 23 points, was declared the world champion while Ireland’s Finn Lynch was the runner-up, followed by two-time Olympic silver medallist Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia in third.