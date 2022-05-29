Laser World Championships sailing: Vishnu Saravanan finishes 33rd

Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finished 33rd at the men’s Laser World Championships 2022 after 12 rounds of racing across six days in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico.

Vishnu Saravanan, who represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was sailing in the gold fleet after finishing 47th in six qualifying races.

The top 63 from the fleet of 126 sailors made the gold fleet, which sailed for medals while the remaining competed for classification in the silver fleet.

The 23-year-old Vishnu Saravanan had a net score of 105 after adding nine, 16, 41, 27, 12 and 42 in the qualifiers. Sailors can discard their worst finish for the final standings.

In the final six regattas, Vishnu came 12th, 26th, 11th, 44th, 39th and 29th. He discarded the 44th place finish to end with a net total of 222 and a final rank of 33.

Vishnu Saravanan’s best at the world championship came in 2021 when he ended in the 25th position. He was 84th in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gitesh Nain, the other Indian sailor in the fleet, finished 102nd. He was sailing in the silver fleet after finishing 101st in the qualifiers.

Four-time Olympian Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France was crowned the new world champion. He had a net total of 51.

Pavlos Kontides, the two-time world champion from Cyprus, meanwhile, won the silver medal with a total of 68. Croatia’s Filip Jurisic came third (75).

The 2021 champion Thomas Saunders missed out on the podium by two points, finishing fourth.