Laser Radial Women’s World Championships sailing: India’s Nethra Kumanan finishes 23rd in Oman

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan finished 23rd, on Monday, while compatriot Vaishnavi Veeravamshama ended 60th at the Laser Radial Women’s World Championships 2021 held at the Al Mussanah Bay in Oman.

The 24-year-old Nethra Kumanan finished with 190 net points from 11 races across five days, with a best finish of seventh in Round 7. She discarded her two worst finishes of the regatta - 50th in Round 3 and 31st Round 6. The championship is awarded to the sailor with the lowest net total.

This was Nethra’s first major tournament since winning gold at the Gran Canaria Nationals in Spain in November. She had also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman sailor to do so.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Vaishnavi Veeravamsham had to settle with 481 net points and had the best result in Round 9, finishing 30th in the 63-boat fleet.

Vaishnavi Veeravamsham was the youngest sailor at world championships, having qualified after topping the nationals in Bombay and Hyderabad.

Belgium’s Emma Plasschaert, with a net total of 71 points, ended on top of the podium, to win her second world title.

Agata Barwinska from Poland also finished with 71 net points but had 129 points overall - four more than Emma Plasschaert. Lithuania’s Viktorija Andrulyte completed the podium with 73 net points.

Denmark's Tokyo Olympics champion Anne-Marie Rindom came fourth with a net total of 77.