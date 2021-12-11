Lara Gut-Behrami wins Super G world cup event in St Moritz

Alpine skier Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland took an impressive Super G victory from a talented field at the women’s FIS Ski World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday (11 December).

Italy’s Sofia Goggia finished in second after an incredible three victories in Lake Louise in the previous World Cup event.

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after missing the podium three times in Lake Louise.

Mikaela Shiffrin finished in third at St Moritz Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Double world champion Gut-Behrami clinched Olympic bronze medal at Sochi 2014, and is hopeful of winning her first Olympic title at Beijing 2022. She won in Switzerland with a time of 1:19.82.

Goggia’s time was 0.18 slower with Shiffrin over second behind top spot finishing with a time of 1:21.00.