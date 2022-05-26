Ahead of Commonwealth Games, Lakshya Sen to train with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen will train with Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in May and June to prepare for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The training program is divided into two phases, starting with an eight-day session in Dubai from May 29 to June 5. Both Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen will then head to the Super 1000 Indonesia Open in Jakarta.

World No. 1 Axelsen is the top seed in Indonesia while Lakshya Sen, ninth in the badminton world rankings, is seeded eighth.

The second phase of training will be held from June 19 to 26 at the Malaysian Training Center in Kuala Lumpur.

This will be 20-year-old Lakshya Sen’s second training stint with former world champion Viktor Axelsen. The two had trained together in September last year in Dubai.

Lakhya Sen had a string of impressive results post the training, finishing second at the Dutch Open, third at the Hylo Open, and winning a bronze medal at the world championships.

The young Indian even defeated Viktor Axelsen at the German Open in March but lost in the last meeting at the Thomas Cup.

India, however, went on to win their maiden Thomas Cup title, beating defending champions Indonesia in the final. Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 6 Anthony Ginting in the final.

Lakshya Sen is a part of the 10-member Indian badminton contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022, to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK.