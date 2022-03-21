‘You either win or you learn’ - Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar hails Lakshya Sen’s All England Open silver

Lakshya Sen, on Sunday, became the first Indian badminton player in men’s singles to clinch a silver medal at the All England Open in 21 years. The young Indian put up a spirited fight in the final but lost to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in straight games.

The performance, however, was enough for cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar to take note.

“There are no failures in life,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter page. “You either win or you learn. I am sure you've learnt so much from this amazing experience.”

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen from Uttarakhand is one of the few Indians to achieve a unique feat. It was only the sixth time an Indian made it to the final of the All England Open in 123-year-old history.

Prakash Nath in 1947, Prakash Padukone in 1981, and Saina Nehwal in 2015 were the other instances when Indians made it to the final of the All England Open.

Prakash Padukone in 1980 and Pullela Gopichand in 2001, meanwhile, are the only two times Indians won the All England badminton title.

Lakshya Sen may have lost the final in straight games, but he went down fighting, highlighted by a 70-shot rally in the second game. It earned Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra’s respect.

“For all the talent Lakshya Sen possesses, it was the fighting spirit he displayed last night that makes him a champion,” Bindra tweeted. “Going down but going down fighting – the simplest definition of sport and life. Detached from the result, this is what matters the most.”

Social media hailed the achievement of the young Indian shuttler and reactions also poured in from across the country to celebrate his feat.

“Viktor’s imperious as a king perhaps, but Lakshya Sen is a prince who will be crowned sooner or later,” notable Indian businessman Anand Mahindra said.

Lakshya came into the All England Open final having lost only two of the 17 matches since winning world championships bronze in December.

At the All England Open, Lakshya Sen defeated world No. 3 Anders Antonsen in the second round and accounted for defending champion Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals.

Earlier this year, Lakshya Sen beat the reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the India Open final and Tokyo Olympics champions Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the German Open.

“He has beaten some of the players ranked within the top five in the world,” Lakshya Sen’s mentor Prakash Padukone told the Times of India. “This shows that his bronze medal victory at the World Championships a few months ago was not just a flash in the pan.

“Over the past six months, he has been one of the most consistent performers since the international circuit resumed,” Padukone observed.

Former Indian hockey player Viren Rasquinha also praised the youngster and said, “Axelsen was simply too good. No shame in losing to the best and most consistent men’s singles player on the planet at the moment. It has been a great two weeks for Lakshya Sen. So proud of this young boy. Easy to forget that he is still only 20 years old. His day will come."

Lakshya Sen, who has opted out of the upcoming Swiss Open, will be seen in action at the Korea Open next month.