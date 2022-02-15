How Lady Gaga helped inspire Ailing (Eileen) Gu to freeski slopestyle silver at Beijing 2022

Like many of the finallists in the women's freeski slopestyle event at Beijing 2022, Chinese star Ailing (Eileen) Gu had her headphones in and music playing during her all-important last run.

And it was tunes from American stars which helped Gu put down an impressive combination of tricks, to claim the silver medal on Tuesday (15 February).

"Today's music was probably.. Lady Gaga," the 18-year-old freestyle skiing sensation told a media conference in Chinese afterwards.

"When I was on the jumping hill I was listening to suicideboys," she added, referring to the hip-hop duo from the U.S., where Gu is based.

After her big air gold medal, Gu had told us how rhythm and playing the piano had helped her in that competition too.

Gu looking forward to Lantern Festival food

China's Winter Games poster girl has also been open about her eating habits during the past week, going viral while eating lunch in the finish area during qualifying.

But there was no such need for instant snacks following the final, she told Olympics.com in Zhangjiakou: "I'm pretty hungry. I would say. On a scale of one to 10, I felt like a six point five."

She then told assembled media that she was looking forward to celebrating the medal with a traditional meal after her medal ceremony.

"I hope I will have Yuanxiao today (a Chinese glutinous rice dessert) because today is the Lantern Festival.

"I wish you all happy Lantern Festival, and hope you do something you enjoy with your family and friends.

"My grandma is watching my competition and it's a happy thing to me."

Gu has one competition remaining at Beijing 2022, the women's freeski halfpipe.

